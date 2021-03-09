Acasta Enterprises (TSE:AEF) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.59

Mar 9th, 2021

Acasta Enterprises Inc (TSE:AEF) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.59 and traded as low as C$1.95. Acasta Enterprises shares last traded at C$2.19, with a volume of 50,700 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$161.68 million and a PE ratio of -73.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.90.

Acasta Enterprises Company Profile (TSE:AEF)

Acasta Enterprises Inc is a private equity firm specializing in buyouts. It prefer to invest in founder-led businesses, carve-outs of non-core assets, industry consolidation, and growth-oriented businesses. The firm prefers to invest in private label consumer staples and aviation finance and asset management companies.

Comments


