Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Upgraded at Susquehanna

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2021

Susquehanna upgraded shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Susquehanna currently has $290.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $267.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ACN. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Accenture from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $253.81.

Shares of ACN opened at $249.39 on Monday. Accenture has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $271.18. The company has a market capitalization of $164.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.79.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total transaction of $1,658,032.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,516.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total transaction of $441,307.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,783,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,906 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,059,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

