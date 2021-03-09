Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Shares Up 10.6%

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)’s stock price shot up 10.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.00 and last traded at $43.59. 1,231,046 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 965,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.40.

ACCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accolade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Accolade from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Accolade in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Accolade has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.28.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Neff sold 161,522 shares of Accolade stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $8,991,929.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,944.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Accolade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,858,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Accolade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,879,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Accolade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,493,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Accolade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,970,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Accolade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. 34.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accolade Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

