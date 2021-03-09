Accredited Investors Inc. Acquires 115 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Accredited Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,888 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,968,000. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in American Express by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 13,678 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in American Express by 237.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 132,602 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $16,033,000 after acquiring an additional 93,322 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in American Express by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 90,965 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $10,999,000 after acquiring an additional 19,253 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in American Express by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 98,524 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after acquiring an additional 25,468 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $4.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.02. The company had a trading volume of 177,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,011,209. The stock has a market cap of $117.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $151.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays upgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.52.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

