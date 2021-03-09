AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2021

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

ACRX stock opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.16. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $2.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.

