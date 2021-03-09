Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) from a c rating to a b rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Adams Resources & Energy stock opened at $31.88 on Friday. Adams Resources & Energy has a 1-year low of $15.16 and a 1-year high of $33.80. The stock has a market cap of $135.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.81.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The energy company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.70. Adams Resources & Energy had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 192.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,518 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Adams Resources & Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,320 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 11,016 shares during the period. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adams Resources & Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,825,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 82,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, and storage of crude oil in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; and Tank Truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals and Dry Bulk.

