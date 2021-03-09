Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Trading 8.6% Higher

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2021

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)’s share price rose 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.39 and last traded at $5.32. Approximately 773,643 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,152,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $825.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.21.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.94% and a negative net margin of 3,858.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 9,879 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $56,013.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO William C. Bertrand, Jr. purchased 207,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $142,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,520 shares of company stock worth $155,677. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,357,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279,717 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $505,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 33,551 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 678.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 257,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit