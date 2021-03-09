Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Trading 8.6% Higher

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)’s share price rose 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.39 and last traded at $5.32. Approximately 773,643 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,152,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $825.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.21.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.94% and a negative net margin of 3,858.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 9,879 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $56,013.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO William C. Bertrand, Jr. purchased 207,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $142,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,520 shares of company stock worth $155,677. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,357,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279,717 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $505,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 33,551 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 678.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 257,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.