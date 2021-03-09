Adaptive Biotechnologies’ (ADPT) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $63.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $74.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 65.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $38.13 on Tuesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $71.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.14 and a beta of 0.35.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. The business had revenue of $30.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 million. Research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sharon Benzeno sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $28,773.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 417 shares in the company, valued at $28,773. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $4,694,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,756,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,953,964 shares of company stock worth $114,527,146. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

