Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Trading 9.9% Higher

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) shares traded up 9.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.38 and last traded at $2.33. 352,756 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 795,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.95. The company has a market cap of $33.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for addictions. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist for the treatment of alcohol use disorder. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

