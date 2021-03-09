Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) will announce $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Adient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.80. Adient posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Adient will report full year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Adient.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. Adient’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share.

ADNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Adient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Adient from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Adient from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Adient presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.36.

Shares of Adient stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.29. The company had a trading volume of 541,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,451. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.28. Adient has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $40.45.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after buying an additional 181,235 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Adient in the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

