ADT’s (ADT) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of ADT (NYSE:ADT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has a $8.00 target price on the security and automation business’ stock, down from their prior target price of $13.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ADT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on ADT from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered ADT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $10.75 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ADT has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.48.

Shares of NYSE ADT opened at $7.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.64. ADT has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.94.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The security and automation business reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.44). ADT had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. Analysts predict that ADT will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. ADT’s payout ratio is -155.56%.

In other news, EVP David W. Smail acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $48,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 407,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,845,384.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James David Devries acquired 143,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $1,019,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,918,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,937,336.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ADT during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

