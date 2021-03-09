AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $8.85 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for AGCO in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $8.85 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.20. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AGCO’s FY2023 earnings at $10.50 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AGCO. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.71.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $133.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 49.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. AGCO has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $137.87.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

In other news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.20, for a total value of $64,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,197.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $558,980. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in AGCO by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in AGCO during the third quarter worth about $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in AGCO by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

