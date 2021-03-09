Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Corp

First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $10,071,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 373,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,306,000 after purchasing an additional 81,434 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 43,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 221,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,283,000 after purchasing an additional 24,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 190.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 993,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,670,000 after purchasing an additional 650,712 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.35.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $2,550,955.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,963 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $42,928,370.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total transaction of $63,635.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,984,577.60.

Shares of NYSE A traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $118.19. 18,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,037. The company has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.50, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.33. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.13 and a twelve month high of $136.98.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

