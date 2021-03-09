Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Sold by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,399,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 64,315 shares during the quarter. Air Lease accounts for approximately 2.1% of Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned 1.23% of Air Lease worth $62,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Air Lease by 35.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,353,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $186,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,874 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,454,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,469,000 after buying an additional 66,440 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,349,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,364,000 after buying an additional 366,826 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Air Lease by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,119,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,159,000 after buying an additional 299,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Air Lease by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,742,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,415,000 after acquiring an additional 29,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $47.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.61 and its 200-day moving average is $37.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Air Lease Co. has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $49.17.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $489.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 12.57%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Air Lease from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

In related news, Director Jie Chen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $1,049,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $1,006,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,006,483.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

