Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)’s stock price rose 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $88.81 and last traded at $87.88. Approximately 245,162 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 427,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.03.

ALRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.57.

The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.98, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.08.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total transaction of $1,481,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,944,083.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.65, for a total transaction of $181,462.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,138 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,329.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 323,590.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 297,703 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $398,000. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

