Alchemint Standards Price Reaches $0.0008 (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 53.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 9th. Alchemint Standards has a market capitalization of $251,650.25 and $1,411.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemint Standards token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $270.49 or 0.00497324 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00066476 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00051169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.29 or 0.00077758 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00076773 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.90 or 0.00464989 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Token Profile

Alchemint Standards’ launch date was July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

