Alexandria Capital LLC Has $3.31 Million Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV)

Alexandria Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 5,101.9% in the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 205,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,046,000 after purchasing an additional 201,166 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,206,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,394,000 after buying an additional 113,200 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 679,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,429,000 after acquiring an additional 110,075 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corporation acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,202,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 977,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,989,000 after acquiring an additional 44,925 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $179.67 on Monday. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $100.90 and a 52 week high of $186.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.76 and its 200-day moving average is $168.72.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

