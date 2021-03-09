Alexandria Capital LLC Invests $420,000 in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Alexandria Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. FMR LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,854,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,037,000 after acquiring an additional 876,961 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,415,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,285,000 after purchasing an additional 580,742 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,030,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,593,000 after buying an additional 481,985 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Chubb by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,746,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,645,000 after purchasing an additional 452,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Chubb by 77.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 890,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,432,000 after purchasing an additional 387,699 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total value of $3,586,033.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 220,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,758,634.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $924,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,822,061.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,182 shares of company stock valued at $6,517,228 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CB stock opened at $173.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.54. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $176.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $77.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.86%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Barclays raised their price target on Chubb from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.78.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

