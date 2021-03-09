Alexandria Capital LLC Purchases 1,235 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 106,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $730,152,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,143,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594,382 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 681.9% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,580,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,407,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,699 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,056,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,056,000 after acquiring an additional 924,777 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $51.64 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.40.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.