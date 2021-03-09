Alexandria Capital LLC Sells 145 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Alexandria Capital LLC decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,246 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JNB Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Resource Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 918 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $104.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.67. The company has a market cap of $123.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.36, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $110.47.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.26.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.