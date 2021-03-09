Alexandria Capital LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2021

Alexandria Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000.

SCHZ opened at $53.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.78. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $56.98.

Read More: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit