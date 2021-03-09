Alexandria Capital LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Alexandria Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000.

SCHZ opened at $53.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.78. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $56.98.

