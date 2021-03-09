Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,108 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.26% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $64,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 259.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 186.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

ARE stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $159.50. 15,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,193. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.22 and a twelve month high of $179.79. The company has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.64%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.89.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.