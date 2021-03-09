Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,626,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 106.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 19,623 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 21,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,391,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWN stock traded up $3.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $160.33. 176,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,204. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $69.27 and a one year high of $158.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.55.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.