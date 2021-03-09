Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF comprises 1.5% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $12,613,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 45,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 22,856 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RWX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,800. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $21.93 and a twelve month high of $36.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.13.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

