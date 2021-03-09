Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Has $441,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACWI. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 486.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000.

ACWI stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.09. 148,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,168,844. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $53.31 and a 52 week high of $96.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.01.

