Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Reduces Position in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sony by 20,822.4% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 724,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,291,000 after purchasing an additional 721,495 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sony by 16.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,810,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,728,000 after purchasing an additional 399,314 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sony by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,457,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,385,000 after purchasing an additional 154,649 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sony by 64.7% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 287,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,080,000 after purchasing an additional 112,965 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sony by 103.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 192,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,680,000 after purchasing an additional 97,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Sony stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.41. 8,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,299. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.06 and a 200 day moving average of $91.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $124.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. Sony Co. has a 12-month low of $50.94 and a 12-month high of $118.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

