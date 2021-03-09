Allegiant Private Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Allegiant Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,059.56.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $5.35 on Monday, reaching $2,102.42. The stock had a trading volume of 34,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,344. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $2,145.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,975.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,730.49.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

