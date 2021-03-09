Allegiant Private Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Allegiant Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after buying an additional 3,361,013 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,196,000 after buying an additional 126,967 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,582,000 after buying an additional 542,107 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,269,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,090,000 after buying an additional 42,363 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,888 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV traded up $2.51 on Monday, reaching $387.58. The stock had a trading volume of 87,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,243,365. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $385.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.35. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $395.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

