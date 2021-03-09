Allegiant Private Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 54,460 W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Allegiant Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 54,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,844,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPC traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.08. 11,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,107. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $38.62 and a one year high of $80.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.25.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.39). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

