Allegiant Private Advisors LLC Invests $489,000 in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD)

Allegiant Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 196,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Maiden by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 11,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

MHLD opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $3.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.89. The firm has a market cap of $245.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.32.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Maiden from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Maiden Company Profile

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients.

