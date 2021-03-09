Allegiant Private Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Allegiant Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,143,000. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust comprises 1.3% of Allegiant Private Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,535,000 after purchasing an additional 32,415 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 168,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,122,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 143,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,404,000 after buying an additional 13,061 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,254,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 137,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,927,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $5.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $463.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,252. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $450.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $396.04. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $214.22 and a twelve month high of $470.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.