Allegiant Private Advisors LLC Takes $27.36 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Allegiant Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 213,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,357,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 5.7% of Allegiant Private Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 58,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,667,000. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 126,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,200,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period.

Shares of IVE stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $138.89. The company had a trading volume of 37,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,864. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.95. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.70 and a one year high of $138.04.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

