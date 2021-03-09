Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Acquired by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 673,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 144,934 shares during the quarter. Allegiant Travel comprises approximately 5.5% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned 4.11% of Allegiant Travel worth $127,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 538.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALGT stock opened at $244.07 on Monday. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $60.06 and a 12-month high of $262.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $213.16 and its 200 day moving average is $165.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.48 and a beta of 1.71.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.44) by $1.32. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $246.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegiant Travel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.82.

In related news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.11, for a total value of $706,679.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,438,997.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 14,624 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $3,166,388.48. Insiders have sold 18,397 shares of company stock valued at $3,983,350 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

