Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Shares Gap Down to $12.15

Shares of Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.15, but opened at $11.30. Alpha Pro Tech shares last traded at $10.41, with a volume of 20,956 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha Pro Tech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $132.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of -1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.47.

In other news, Director David R. Garcia sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $122,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpha Pro Tech by 1,138.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 305.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 483.3% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech in the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel and infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Building Supply and Disposable Protective Apparel.

