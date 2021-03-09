Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.0% of Slow Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,390.00 target price (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

GOOG stock traded up $3.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,112.31. 8,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,417. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,985.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,737.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $2,152.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,976,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,307 shares of company stock worth $14,349,621. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

