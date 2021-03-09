Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Slow Capital Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.6% of Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $1,928,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $2,370,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,096.94. The stock had a trading volume of 16,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,344. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,975.83 and a 200 day moving average of $1,730.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $2,145.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,059.56.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

