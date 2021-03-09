AlphaValue Upgrades Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) to “Reduce”

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) was upgraded by AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BDNNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BNP Paribas cut Boliden AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Boliden AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Boliden AB (publ) stock opened at $79.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.27. Boliden AB has a 12-month low of $30.80 and a 12-month high of $85.45.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for mineral deposits, such as zinc, copper, lead, nickel, gold, palladium, platinum, and silver. It operates the Aitik, the Boliden Area, and Garpenberg mines in Sweden; the Tara mine in Ireland; and the Kylylahti and Kevitsa mines in Finland.

