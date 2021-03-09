Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa Sells 2,186 Shares of Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $129,498.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

James Ralph Scapa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 18th, James Ralph Scapa sold 3,755 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $229,468.05.

On Tuesday, February 16th, James Ralph Scapa sold 34,124 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $2,258,326.32.

On Tuesday, January 19th, James Ralph Scapa sold 27,600 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $1,674,492.00.

On Friday, January 15th, James Ralph Scapa sold 27,765 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $1,675,062.45.

On Wednesday, December 16th, James Ralph Scapa sold 54,024 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $3,075,046.08.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR opened at $55.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.13. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.04 and a 52-week high of $68.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.35 and a beta of 1.53.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.27. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Benchmark upgraded Altair Engineering to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 11.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,171,582 shares of the software’s stock valued at $175,125,000 after buying an additional 425,460 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 640,241 shares of the software’s stock valued at $37,249,000 after buying an additional 337,160 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,377 shares of the software’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after buying an additional 53,597 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 272.0% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 70,674 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 51,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 336.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,975 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 47,770 shares during the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

