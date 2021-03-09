Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aluminum Co. of China from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

NYSE:ACH opened at $11.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average is $7.73. Aluminum Co. of China has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 92.23 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 29.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China in the third quarter worth $65,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 51.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China in the third quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as chemical alumina and metal gallium.

