Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aluminum Co. of China from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.
NYSE:ACH opened at $11.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average is $7.73. Aluminum Co. of China has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 92.23 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79.
Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile
Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as chemical alumina and metal gallium.
