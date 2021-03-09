Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Trading 8.1% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) traded up 8.1% during trading on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $82.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ameresco traded as high as $43.49 and last traded at $42.94. 1,269,528 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 597,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.71.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AMRC. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Guggenheim began coverage on Ameresco in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameresco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Get Ameresco alerts:

In other news, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 27,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,220,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,972. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $836,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $836,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,113,666 shares of company stock worth $56,597,078. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Ameresco by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. 39.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.71 and a 200 day moving average of $45.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.18. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%. Equities research analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco Company Profile (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.