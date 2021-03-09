American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Credit Suisse Group

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.38.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $11.28 on Monday. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $11.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.20, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,499,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,947,000 after purchasing an additional 978,813 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,340,000 after purchasing an additional 201,300 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 404.9% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,016,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after buying an additional 1,616,864 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,695,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,138,000 after buying an additional 672,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.