American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) PT Raised to $25.00 at Morgan Stanley

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 15.45% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.94.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $29.57 on Tuesday. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $30.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $298,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,816,794.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 176,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,533,029.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 3.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 350,177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 10,607 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 11.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 572,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,473,000 after purchasing an additional 56,827 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,825.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 432,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 410,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $43,179,000.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

