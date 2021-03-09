American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Birinyi Associates Inc.

Birinyi Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,956 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 237.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 132,602 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $16,033,000 after buying an additional 93,322 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Express by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 90,965 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $10,999,000 after purchasing an additional 19,253 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 98,524 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after purchasing an additional 25,468 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in American Express by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 186,940 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $22,603,000 after buying an additional 54,450 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express stock traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $149.27. 97,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,914,558. The company has a market cap of $120.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $147.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. American Express’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.52.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

