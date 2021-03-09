American Express (NYSE:AXP) to Issue $0.43 Special Dividend

American Express (NYSE:AXP) announced a special dividend on Tuesday, March 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the payment services company on Monday, May 10th.
American Express has decreased its dividend payment by 1.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
AXP stock traded down $5.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.10. 5,478,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,044,424. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.34. The stock has a market cap of $116.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.46.
AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.52.
About American Express
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.
