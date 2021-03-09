American Express (NYSE:AXP) to Issue $0.43 Special Dividend

American Express (NYSE:AXP) announced a special dividend on Tuesday, March 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the payment services company on Monday, May 10th.

American Express has decreased its dividend payment by 1.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP stock traded down $5.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.10. 5,478,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,044,424. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.34. The stock has a market cap of $116.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.52.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.