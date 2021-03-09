American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) PT Raised to $4.50 at HC Wainwright

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.75 to $4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.62% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of American Resources in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

AREC stock opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. American Resources has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $8.02. The company has a market capitalization of $130.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of -0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of American Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About American Resources

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for the global infrastructure marketplace. The company focuses on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon used in steelmaking. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

