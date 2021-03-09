American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) PT Raised to $4.50 at HC Wainwright

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.75 to $4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.62% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of American Resources in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.
AREC stock opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. American Resources has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $8.02. The company has a market capitalization of $130.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of -0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.38.
About American Resources
American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for the global infrastructure marketplace. The company focuses on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon used in steelmaking. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.
