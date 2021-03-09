American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Holdings Raised by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,178 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of American Water Works worth $43,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in American Water Works by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 74,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in American Water Works by 199.9% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 12,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in American Water Works by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $135.82. 11,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,786. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.13 and a 200 day moving average of $152.13. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $172.56. The company has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. Research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.94%.

AWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. HSBC raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.70.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

