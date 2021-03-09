Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Raised to $260.00 at SVB Leerink

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink from $252.00 to $260.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q2 2021 earnings at $4.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $16.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.99 EPS.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $256.50.

Shares of AMGN opened at $227.81 on Monday. Amgen has a 12 month low of $177.05 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $237.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $131.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

