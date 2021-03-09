Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.24

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.24 and last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 376535 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMRX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.56.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRX. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 174,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 153,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 187.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 163,848 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 53,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the period. 33.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

