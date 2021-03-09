AmonD (AMON) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One AmonD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, AmonD has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. AmonD has a total market capitalization of $766,717.14 and $40.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.39 or 0.00512408 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00068010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 41.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00062038 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00076221 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000588 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00076067 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $284.19 or 0.00512038 BTC.

AmonD Profile

AmonD’s launch date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 793,809,698 coins. AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial . The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

Buying and Selling AmonD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

