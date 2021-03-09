Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Short Interest Update

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the January 28th total of 38,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 106,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ASYS shares. Benchmark raised Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amtech Systems in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Get Amtech Systems alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Amtech Systems by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 899,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after buying an additional 152,193 shares during the period. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amtech Systems by 1.4% during the third quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 829,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 11,493 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amtech Systems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 581,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after buying an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 415.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 419,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 337,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 36,600 shares during the last quarter. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ASYS opened at $8.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a current ratio of 10.24. Amtech Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.87 million, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.61.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Amtech Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 24.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amtech Systems will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.